Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

