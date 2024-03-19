Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 126,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,883. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

