Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 4.25% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFUS. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,354,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4,589.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.
About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF
The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.
