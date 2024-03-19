Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

