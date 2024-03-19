Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. 201,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

