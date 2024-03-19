Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

PEY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

