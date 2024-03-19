Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,521 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.17. 822,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,525. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $317.91 and a 12-month high of $392.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.51 and its 200-day moving average is $362.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

