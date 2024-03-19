Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,652 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

V traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $286.10. 631,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.