Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 40,479 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 7,040,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,714,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

