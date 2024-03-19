Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,928. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $193.64. The company has a market cap of $557.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.