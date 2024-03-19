Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 576,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,252. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

