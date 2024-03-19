Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 9,116 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TEQI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 9,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

