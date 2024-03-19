e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.13 and last traded at $190.00. Approximately 537,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,513,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

