Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
Shares of KODK opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $382.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
