Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of KODK opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $382.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KODK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 579,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 429,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 304,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 432,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 244,160 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

