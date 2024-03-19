Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,678. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.20.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

