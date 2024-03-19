Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETJ opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.