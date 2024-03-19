Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETJ opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

