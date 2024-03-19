Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVG opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 172,948 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth $699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

