Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVG opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $10.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.