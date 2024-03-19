Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

