Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 29th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance
TEAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,949. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.