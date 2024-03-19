Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 29th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

TEAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,949. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

