Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 34,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 51,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$19.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

