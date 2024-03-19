Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Raised by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELV traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $514.92. The stock had a trading volume of 172,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

