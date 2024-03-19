Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %
LLY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $763.27. 414,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,452. The stock has a market cap of $725.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $711.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.27.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- What does consumer price index measure?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.