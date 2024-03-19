Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $767.77. The company had a trading volume of 797,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $711.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.27. The stock has a market cap of $729.50 billion, a PE ratio of 131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

