Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of BABYF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 45,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

