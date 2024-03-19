Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Else Nutrition Price Performance
Shares of BABYF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 45,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
About Else Nutrition
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Else Nutrition
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.