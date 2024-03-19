EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

