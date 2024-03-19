EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
