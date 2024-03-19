Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.77. 853,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,927. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

