Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Announces Dividend

EMP.A stock opened at C$33.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.13. Empire has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In related news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

