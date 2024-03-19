Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. 1,727,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

