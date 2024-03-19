Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Energem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENCPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Energem Stock Up 32.0 %

Energem stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 218,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Energem has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies.

