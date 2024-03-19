Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Energous has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

