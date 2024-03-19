Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.62. 2,934,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,659,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.