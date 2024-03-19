Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $12.64

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $14.50. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 215,868 shares.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,244 shares of company stock worth $9,171,770. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

