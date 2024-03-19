Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $12.64

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $14.50. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 215,868 shares.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,244 shares of company stock worth $9,171,770. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
