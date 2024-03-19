Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

