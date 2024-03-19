EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $292.70 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $184,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $663,080,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

