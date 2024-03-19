Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

