Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $577,443.32

Ergo (ERG) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $133.90 million and approximately $577,443.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,581.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.00577930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00124735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00206788 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,087,652 coins and its circulating supply is 74,088,042 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

