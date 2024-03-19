Ethereum (ETH) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $394.56 billion and $31.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,285.92 or 0.05179118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00090383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,077,426 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

