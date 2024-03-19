Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up to $66.07

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.07, but opened at $68.49. Etsy shares last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 1,802,804 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Etsy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

