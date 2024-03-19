Exact Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,713 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 3,059 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 511,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,231. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.