Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Exagen updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Exagen has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

