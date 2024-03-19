ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,932,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in ExlService by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,910,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,925,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 248,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 135,902 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 210,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

