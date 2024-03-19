ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.54. 97,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 858,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ExlService Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,932,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in ExlService by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,910,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 248,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

