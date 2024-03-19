Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.69. 245,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.38. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $3,275,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

