Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,964. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is 57.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

