Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 602,100 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Express by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Express by 36.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Express by 183.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 446,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Express by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 416,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 403,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Express Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 22,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.46. Express has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

