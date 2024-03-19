Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 21,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767,752. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

