EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading 4.7% Higher

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 224,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,070,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 22,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $484,151.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,350.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,143,235 shares in the company, valued at $130,973,770.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 22,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $484,151.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,989,582 shares of company stock worth $39,080,886. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

