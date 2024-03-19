FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Head to Head Review

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 2 7 0 0 1.78

Earnings and Valuation

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $434.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.16%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

This table compares Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing N/A N/A N/A $3.96 7.78 FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 8.73 $468.17 million $12.36 38.68

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 22.60% 34.47% 14.29%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities. The Equity and Financial Derivatives segment provides and maintains trading platforms for a range of equity and financial derivative products, such as stock and equity index futures and options, derivative warrants, and callable bull/bear contracts and warrants, as well as sells related market data. The Commodities segment operates an exchange for the trading of base, ferrous, and precious metals futures and options contracts in the United Kingdom; and operates Qianhai Mercantile Exchange Co., Ltd., a commodity trading platform in the Mainland. This segment also covers commodities contracts traded on Futures Exchange. The Post Trade segment operates clearing houses that are responsible for clearing, settlement, depository, custodian, and nominee services. The Technology segment offers various services that provide users with access to the platform and infrastructure. The company serves issuers and investors. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

