Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 6.5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

