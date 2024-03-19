Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FANH stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading

